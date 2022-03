TRENTMAN ROAD

Closed between Tillman and Maples roads 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.

KROEMER ROAD

Closed between Washington Center Road and U.S. 30 through March 25.

ADAMS CENTER/MAPLECREST ROAD

Closed between Indiana 930 and Seiler Road through Monday.

NOTESTINE ROAD

Closed between Bull Rapids and Rupert roads through May 13.