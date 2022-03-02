Public art program extension likely

The city's public art program will likely become a permanent fixture in Fort Wayne after receiving the City Council's preliminary approval Tuesday.

The public art program was created March 20, 2018, with a sunset clause that said it would end four years later without action from council members. Councilmen Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, and Glynn Hines, D-at large, who proposed the program in 2018, brought an amendment to the council to not only extend it but also to make it permanent by removing the sunset clause.

The public art program created the Public Art Commission and a giveback program. The giveback requires developers who receive a tax increment financing incentive, which phases in business personal property tax on new investments, to pay 1% of the total incentive amount toward public art. Mandatory contributions are capped at $100,000.

Developers then have the option to spend 50% of their contribution on public art located on their own properties or the full amount goes to the fund for art projects anywhere in the city.

More than $225,000 has been collected through the giveback program, said Paul Spoelhof, director of planning and policy of community development. More than half of the money has been used on projects in neighborhoods, such as the Faces of the Fort mural series.

“This is a concept that was untested prior to establishing the Public Art Program and the funding source,” he said. “What we've demonstrated over the last four years is not only the success of program and the enthusiasm of the community for public art, but that developers do embrace this program.”

Twilla Lee of Lutheran Downtown Hospital, John Rogers of Rogers Markets Inc. and Nick Barrett of Barrett & Stokely submitted letters to support the program's continuation. Barrett said the giveback program investments are worthwhile, accentuate businesses and make the city more attractive.

“The giveback program clearly signals that the city values art, culture, expression and creativity,” Barrett said in a letter. “Planning for and investing in quality of place improvements is one of the key reasons we were attracted to Fort Wayne.”

Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said the true question for council members is whether to remove the sunset clause. He asked how the Public Art Commission will continue to do a good job of choosing projects that are unifying while avoiding projects that are offensive or used for political expression.

“There won't be an exercise of spending public funds on an art installation that is done in secret,” Spoelhof said. “Everything we do is a public process.”

Hines added that the City Council has oversight because it makes two of the 13 appointments to the commission and also votes on how the program's funding is used.

The Public Art Commission has been publicly requesting feedback and sharing plans for an outdoor sculpture to honor the 60th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 visit to the city. It will be completed by the anniversary on June 5, 2023, at the southeast corner of the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center parking lot at 420 W. Berry St.

The amendment passed its first hurdle with an 8-1 vote. Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said he opposes the public art program because he doesn't think art should be publicly funded or handled by local government.

Members will cast final votes at the next meeting, but preliminary votes rarely change.

