Republicans trying to revive permitless carry bill

INDIANAPOLIS – Republicans on Wednesday began to revive an earlier version of the controversial permitless carry bill.

The Senate killed the altered bill last week due to a timing snafu but leadership found a new home for it in Senate Bill 209.

Lawmakers called a conference committee Wednesday and distributed a proposed report that contained the House-passed version of the bill that would eliminate the state’s license to carry a handgun.

Hoosiers can carry handguns with a permit that requires a background check by police to ensure they are not a prohibited person under law. Some who can’t carry include those with felony convictions or mental health histories or those dishonorably discharged.

Police groups around the state have strongly opposed the bill, saying the permit system is a quick and effective way to check the legal status of a person during a police stop or other investigations.

Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, declined to allow testimony Wednesday and also limited discussion among the legislators. All sides are taking the idea back to their caucuses for consideration.

It’s not unusual for language that passes one house to appear second half or appear in conference committee reports.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held an eight-hour hearing on the bill last week and ultimately passed a different version that maintained licensing.

Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, said moving back to the House version of the bill completely ignores the work of the Judiciary Committee.

Koch acknowledged some members of his caucus oppose the elimination of a carry permit.

"Those concerns are duty noted," he said.

Four conferees must sign off on any compromise. Right now, there are two Republicans and two Democrats but Democrats are regularly removed. Ultimately the full House and full Senate would have to approve any final version of the bill.

