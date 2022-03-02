Transgender sports bill passes, heads to Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS – A bill banning transgender girls from playing girls sports is headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk after the Senate voted 32-18 Tuesday.

The governor hasn't been clear on where he stands on the measure, saying “I agree adamantly that boys should be playing boys sports. And girls should be playing girls sports and mixed sports should be just that.”

But when asked whether he considers transgender girls to be girls, he didn't have an answer.

“Well, that's where the words will have the power and we'll see how they, how they craft the language on just that sentence. And I'll make a determination when I see the actual language.”

The Indiana Democratic Party immediately called for Holcomb to veto the bill.

“The moment the Indiana High School Athletic Association admitted there was no unfair advantage occurring in women's sports, it became clear House Bill 1041 was more about fulfilling a made-up culture war than actually creating a better future for Hoosier children,” said Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party.

Supporters say House Bill 1041 is about protecting the integrity of female sports since people born as male have physiological advantages and could take spots on teams and scholarships that belong to girls. Ten other states have passed similar legislation.

Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport, said the bill is about protecting fair competition, “whether there is one or 100 cases.”

Several examples were given from college sports in other states but the bill doesn't apply to college sports. The IHSAA has its own policy that assesses each girl independently to see if there is a physical advantage.

Opponents say the bill is unnecessary and punishes children who want to play sports with peers of their own gender identity.

“This bill is about discrimination, it is not about equality,” said Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana warned it would file a lawsuit if the bill becomes law. And the Indiana attorney general's office said it supports the bill and would defend it. Both say legal precedent is on their side.

The only area senator to vote against the bill was Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne.

Brown said she felt the IHSAA had come to a solution and there were legitimate concerns about the bill possibly having unintended consequences.

