Visiting Nurse changes name to Stillwater

Fort Wayne's Visiting Nurse has changed its name to Stillwater Hospice to better reflect the nonprofit organization's services and its 2020 merger with a similar agency with offices in Berne and Marion.

Stillwater leadership announced Tuesday the organization will continue to provide palliative care and hospice care for those facing end-of-life illnesses in its facility at Homestead and Liberty Mills roads and in clients' homes.

The agency also will continue offering grief support for adults at its affiliate and neighbor, the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center. Stillwater also continues to work with Family LifeCare, which Visiting Nurse acquired March 1, 2020.

“Our name may be new, but we will always lead with love,” Leslie Friedel, chief executive officer, said during a news conference, which also introduced a new logo, the outline of a water lily in blue.

The lily, which thrives in still water, has interlocking petals that represent the interlocking services the organization offers, Friedel said. The reference to water in the new name refers to the peace and calm the agency's staff hopes to bring to clients and their families.

Visiting Nurse has a 134-year history in Fort Wayne. The organization in recent years has served more than 2,000 hospice and palliative-care patients and 1,000 members of grieving families, said Bonnie Blackburn-Penhollow, Stillwater communications director.

Stillwater offers 11 grief support groups for adults, which are free to participants whether or not they have used hospice services, Blackburn-Penhollow said. It also provides about $200,000 annually in charity care, she said.

People seeking children's grief support that would in the past have been offered by Family LifeCare are now referred to Erin's House for Grieving Children, Blackburn-Penhollow said. Hospice services for children are offered by Stillwater, she said.

The combined agencies serve residents of 11 counties in northeast Indiana – Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington Jay, Noble, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.

Leslie Weirich of Goshen said her family has been served by the agency three times over four decades – first through the death of her 44-year-old brother and later the passings of her father and mother.

Weirich said she has experienced the peace the agency's staff members bring to very difficult situations.

“I love the new name,” she said, “and I think my parents and my brother would love the new name, too.”

