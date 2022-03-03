3 bidders hope to haul city's trash

Fort Wayne officials have three bids for residential trash and recycling removal services to consider before picking one to take over in less than four months.

The city opened the bids Wednesday. The lowest bidder is GFL Environmental USA, followed by Republic Services of Indiana and Waste Management of Indiana. Republic was Fort Wayne's contractor before the current company, Red River Waste Solutions.

The city is looking for a new trash hauler after years of service issues from Red River, which took over the city's service at the start of 2018. The company still has a few years on its contract, but the city has said Red River cannot afford to provide trash services for the amount it bid for in 2017.

Red River filed for Chapter 11 reorganizational bankruptcy in October. The city is working with the Texas-based company on a transition plan through bankruptcy court.

Each company submitted a base bid, which includes trash collection limited to one cart per address and recycling services, with three alternates. GFL's base bid was $9.60 per residence. Republic Services of Indiana's base bid was $11.28 per household, while Waste Management of Indiana's was $11.56 per home.

The base bids and three alternates were mandatory requirements by the city. The first alternate, which includes one cart and three bags for trash collection and recycling services, would cost $10.75 per home with GFL, $12.05 with Republic and $13.57 with Waste Management.

“The first item was to make sure the provider had experience working in the same size and geographic conditions (snow, ice) and alley and curbside pickup in a city the size of Fort Wayne as well as the ability to share resources from adjacent contracts they may have,” a city news release said.

The second alternate, which includes unlimited trash collection and recycling, costs $11.15 with GFL, $18.90 with Republic and $25.07 with Waste Management. John Perlich, mayoral spokesman, said the second alternate is the level of service Red River is currently contracted to provide.

Of the $12 monthly solid waste charge on residents' bills, $7.95 is for trash and recycling services.

The final alternate would add an additional trash cart to homes, which would cost $1.50 per home with GFL, $5 with Republic and $6.94 with Waste Management.

The city has made hiring of existing personnel a priority “as the current drivers are familiar with the routes and we don't want anyone to lose their jobs,” the release said.

The equipment specifications with bidders this time around are different. In the past, the city has required all new vendors to have new trucks, which required the city to open bids about a year before the previous contracts ended. The requirement has been reduced because of the condensed timeline for finding a new contractor.

The vendors can use trucks they already have, in part because of existing supply chain issues for truck deliveries. The trucks cannot be older than eight years, so new trucks will have to be purchased before the end of the eight-year contract, the city said.

“Mayor Tom Henry's Administration will work with City Council, the Board of Public Works, and the Solid Waste Advisory Board to evaluate the base bid, alternate bids, and qualifications of each bidder,” the city said. “Following those reviews, a bidder will be selected to try and negotiate a definitive contract for the collection of waste and recycling per the city's bid requirements.”

Once the proposed contract is negotiated, the Board of Works and City Council will vote on it for final approval. Officials are still required to choose the “lowest responsible and responsive bidder,” which has been cited as part of the reason Red River was approved to take on the contract it couldn't serve.

City officials have advocated to change the law so it would allow cities and towns to use a different bidding process for solid waste contacts. Under current law, cities and towns – except for Indianapolis – must use an invitation-to-bid process in which they have to choose the “lowest responsible and responsive bidder.”

The bill, which has been passed by the Indiana General Assembly, would allow all cities and towns to use a request-for-proposal process instead, allowing other factors to be considered when awarding a contract. Officials have said they wanted a new contractor as soon as possible, and approval of that company, expected by the end of April, would not fall under the new law.

The city expects the new contractor to be ready to take over trash services July 1.

dfilchak@jg.net