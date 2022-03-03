Fort Wayne/Allen County

Artists sought for drain murals

Clean Drains Fort Wayne: Be River SmART is seeking local artists to paint storm drain art murals. The mural program is a partnership between Friends of the Rivers and City Utilities and focuses on storm drains as a way to protect waterways.

The first year saw 30 murals painted. This year, Clean Drains is seeking 33 artists to paint murals at 13 sites downtown and 20 in neighborhoods.

Application deadline is May 1. Drains will be painted from July through September.

For more information or to apply, go to cleandrainsfortwayne.org.

HRC opens sign-up for Fair Housing

The Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission has opened registration for the 2022 Fair Housing Summit, featuring Pulitzer Prize winner Matthew Desmond as speaker.

Desmond is author of the best-seller “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” and founder and principal investigator of Princeton's Eviction Lab. He launched the organization in 2017 that focuses on residential instability, forced moves, and poverty in America.

In 2018, the organization published the first-ever national dataset of evictions in America.

Attendees of the summit will also have the chance to hear from fair housing experts during various workshops.

The summit will be from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. April 27 at the Memorial Coliseum's conference center, 4000 Parnell Ave. There is no charge, but attendance is limited to the first 300 people.

For more information, go to www.fortwaynemetro.org/fhevent.

– Journal Gazette