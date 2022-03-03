Health clinic site to get plan hearing

Plans for renovating the former L.C. Ward Education Center on Fort Wayne's south side into an additional location for a Neighborhood Health Clinic will come into sharper focus this month.

A proposal to rezone 3501 Warsaw St. and approve a primary development plan and accompanying waivers is set for a March 14 public hearing of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

The 1.86-acre property is zoned two-family residential but must be zoned for professional office and personal services to allow use as a medical/dental clinic.

Neighborhood Health last year acquired the school building, unused since 2017, through a no-cost real estate transfer from Fort Wayne Community Schools.

The health clinic is also seeking several waivers of development standards – to reduce the south building setback from 25 to 14 feet, increase the height from 40 to 47 feet, eliminate a 4-foot parking setback along Monroe Street and increase the height of a perimeter fence to 4 feet from 3 feet.

The plans also show “a minor expansion” of the northeast portion of the existing building to house an elevator and construct an entrance canopy, said Henry Najdeski, Fort Wayne attorney representing the clinic.

He said he did not have the dimensions of the expansion. But he said there would be no demolition of the structure, although interior remodeling would take place.

The application filed with the Department of Planning Services did not detail why the waivers were needed except to say they did not conflict with planning goals and would not impact the neighborhood.

FWCS had planned to demolish the building at an estimated cost of at least $243,000, officials said last year. They also estimated then the building required about $7.5 million in repairs to use for educational purposes.

The building, which opened in 1931 and named for former FWCS Superintendent Louis C. Ward, had gathered support from a group wanting to save it as historic.

Najdeski said the renovated building would contain a medical clinic, dental clinic, behavioral health services, WIC program office and health insurance enrollment counseling and other support services.

“The area is underserved and many of the patients who are provided services at (Neighborhood Health's) Calhoun (clinic) are closer” to the proposed Warsaw Street site, he said.

Najdeski estimated the project's cost at $5 million. A meeting with neighborhood residents took place Tuesday night. If the approvals are forthcoming, the project could start next month, he said.

The public hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m. March 14 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

