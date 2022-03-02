Senate returns bill on pandemic crisis to House for action

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's public health emergency – and enhanced food assistance for the working poor – could end soon under a bill passed 32-18 by the Senate on Tuesday.

House Bill 1001 also tries to give more protections to Hoosier workers whose employers are mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, specifically providing an additional immunity exemption.

The measure now goes back to the House, which has pushed for stronger language blocking vaccine mandates. The House can either accept the changes or seek a compromise in the final days of the session.

A key part of Tuesday's debate was the impact on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. The federal government has been paying enhanced benefits during the pandemic, which are about $85 a month for a Hoosier family.

A fiscal impact statement says the enhanced benefits are set to expire June 30 unless the federal emergency is expired. House Bill 1001 shuts off the benefits April 16.

“Now is not the time to roll back this important program to help Hoosier families access food. Hoosiers are still being squeezed from all sides,” said Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana's Hungry. “Inflation, particularly in food, gas, rent, plus utilities and other costs are greatly impacting Hoosiers and our food banks.”

Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, said the state's unemployment rate has dropped significantly and rebutted the argument that the money was “free” since it is paid by the federal government.

“With the accumulating national debt it costs all of us, our kids, our grandkids,” he said.

The legislation also has several other administrative provisions that Gov. Eric Holcomb said that he needs to let the state emergency expire.

On the vaccine side, the Senate vastly scaled back the House version. Under the original bill employers would have been forced to accept all requests to opt out of the COVID-19 vaccine based on religious beliefs.

Messmer said the bill now allows employers to accept, ask for more information or reject a religious exemption. But they would have to accept immunity or medical requests accompanied by antibody testing or a physician's letter.

If an employee receives an exemption, the employer can make the employee get tested up to once a week.

Eight Republicans voted against the legislation, including Fort Wayne Sen. Liz Brown.

She told The Journal Gazette the bill didn't appease people on either side and didn't solve any problems.

Sen. Chip Perfect, R-Lawrenceburg, said the bill was originally drafted when Republicans were mad at a federal vaccine mandate.

But the U.S. Supreme Court knocked the largest ban down.

“It's completely irrational and I don't understand the logic,” he said, adding it is arrogant for lawmakers to get in between the employer-employee relationship.

Perfect said the bill dictates procedure rather than setting good policy.

