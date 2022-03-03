State's COVID emergency to end at midnight Friday

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s COVID-19 public health emergency will end at midnight Friday – after 23 renewals dating back to its inception in March 2020.

The conclusion is the result of Gov. Eric Holcomb signing House Bill 1001 into law Thursday. The measure paved the way by including administrative language allowing the state to continue receiving federal benefits and hosting mass vaccination clinics for children.

The bill also has language on employer vaccine mandates though the final provisions largely reflect current state and federal law.

One major change allows employees to receive a waiver from the COVID-19 vaccine for having immunity for up to three months after a prior infection.

House Speaker Todd Huston conceded that the final version of the bill was very different than what the House initially sought.

"We feel like we hit the appropriate balance of trying to find the right place, ending the state of emergency…and providing protections for individual liberties for Hoosiers," he said.

The House version would have required employers accept all religious exemption requests – a major departure from current law. Ultimately, an employer can still accept or reject a religious exemption.

If an exemption is granted for medical reasons, immunity or on religious grounds, an employer can require an employee to be tested up to twice a week.

"The Senate took a more pragmatic approach and seemed to strike a better balance between keeping workplaces and communities safe while respecting religious and medical exemptions," said House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta. "This version of House Bill 1001 would allow Indiana's current public health emergency to expire in a way that ensures Governor Holcomb and the Hoosier people still get the help they need to end COVID-19."

The House earlier in the day gave final approval to the bill by a vote of 78-10. The only area lawmaker to vote against it was Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Milford.

The author of the legislation, Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, told his colleagues the bill isn’t exactly what he wanted but is a step forward.

