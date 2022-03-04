Allen County/Fort Wayne

City's water ranks 4th in flavor

Fort Wayne City Utilities' water finished fourth in the municipal water category at the 32nd Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting event in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.

The rest of this year's top five included municipal water utilities from California and Ohio, with this year's winner being the Village of Montpelier in Ohio.

Entries from 19 countries and five continents entered this year's event in four tasting categories: municipal water, non-carbonated water, sparkling water and purified drinking water.

This is the second consecutive year City Utilities has placed in the top five, also finishing fourth last year.

Area

Smith-Green board to hold interviews

The Smith-Green Community Schools board will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Monday to interview applicants for the District 2 seat.

Member Jane Elliott resigned last month because of medical reasons.

Candidates must live in District 2 and satisfy other requirements addressing citizenship, voter status, age and residency.

This meeting will be in the Administrative Office, 222 W. Tulley St., Churubusco, and is open to the public.

– Journal Gazette