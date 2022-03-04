Courthouse to get $1.3 million upgrade

The Allen County Courthouse is set for a $1.3 million upgrade that will bring the installation of new windows later this year.

The Allen County commissioners today approved the expenditure for replacing all 167 windows in the historic building, which dates to 1902.

Vance Hernandez, the county's director of facility maintenance, said the new windows will have double panes and insulation and should cut down on energy costs and repairs.

But the new windows are different from the existing windows in that the new windows do not open, he said, adding opening the building's existing windows has sometimes proved hazardous.

"They're just really old windows. They're huge, they're heavy, and the top piece falls down," Hernandez said. "They're really in bad shape."

Hernandez said windows that would open were considered, but it "didn't seem feasible" to use them because of their weight.

The contract is with The Wilson Group of Kansas City, Missouri. The company was recommended by Fort Wayne architects MSKTD because Wilson has experience in historic preservation work, Hernandez said.

rsalter@jg.net