Ethanol sticker bill veto sustained

INDIANAPOLIS – The Senate on Thursday barely upheld a veto Gov. Eric Holcomb issued last year on an ethanol bill.

There were 25 no votes – a yes would be to override – on the board while the machine was held open for one missing Republican to come cast his vote. The Senate has 50 members.

As the rowdy chamber waited, it became clear Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch might have to break a crucial tie.

But Sen. Jeff Raatz, R-Richmond, arrived to cheers and voted no – meaning the veto was sustained 26-24.

Senate Enrolled Act 303 from 2021 would have required a state E15 sticker on fuel pumps. Supporters said it was needed as a warning to check their vehicles' manual about possible problems that can be created in older cars and other equipment.

Holcomb at the time noted a federal sticker already existed and vetoed the bill, finding the “additional layer of government unnecessary and confusing.”

The Indiana Ethanol Producers Association called the legislation anti-ethanol, anti-farmer and anti-fuel choice – concerned it would discourage sales. Plant managers from nine Indiana ethanol plants also sent a letter to Holcomb urging the veto.

