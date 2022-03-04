Holcomb pushes passing tax cuts

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb lobbied for a detailed tax cut package Thursday and even Senate Republicans who had wanted to wait seem ready to accept reductions before the legislative session ends next week.

“We'll probably be able to work on something there because, again, we like the idea of tax cuts. It makes a little bit more sense for us to do it in a budget year, as I've said many times but, yeah, this is part of the conversation,” GOP Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said.

Bray added that headwinds such as inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war are concerns in the final decision.

“We just want to be as prudent as we can with state dollars, to make sure that we don't cut too deep too quickly,” he said.

Holcomb said his administration ran conservative financial modeling – even assuming no growth in revenue – that shows the state can afford to make tax cuts and investment in the future during the next budget cycle.

“Because we can, we should,” Holcomb told reporters.

He said Hoosiers are being hit hard with price increases “and we believe that this targeted approach ... will grow not just our economy, but Hoosier paychecks as well.”

Holcomb supports dropping the individual income tax from 3.23% to 2.9% over the next seven years. That would tie the state for the lowest flat tax in the nation, though some states have no individual income tax at all or a graduated system with lower rates.

Bray called it a “pretty modest” cut while Speaker Todd Huston said coupled with an existing taxpayer refund to be paid out in May “we're keeping hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars in Hoosiers' pockets.”

By phasing in the loss to state revenue, it mitigates the impact on the state budget – $900 million in all. But it also means Hoosiers won't see a one-time, significant drop.

Holcomb also supports eliminating a state utility receipts tax that every utility-paying household and business now pays. The cost of that cut to state revenues would be about $220 million annually.

In addition, all sides seem supportive of eliminating a 30% depreciation floor on the business personal property tax for any new business equipment purchased. The floor means a business continues paying taxes on a piece of equipment as long as its in use.

The change wouldn't have an immediate impact on local property tax revenues because it takes years for newly purchased equipment to age down to the minimum assessment. At that point, though, local units of government could see a loss of about $100 million statewide.

All sides seem to agree that cutting the business personal property tax on existing equipment will have to wait, as well as any changes to the state stales tax.

One thing Senate Republicans fought for was to maintain an existing trigger in state law to send billions in excess revenue this year to pension relief.

Bray said reducing the state's obligations on the public employee retirement fund now means the state can use future excess revenue to “do some things that are really cool and transformational.”

