Prayer vigil voices support for Ukraine

More than 55 people gathered in the First Presbyterian Church courtyard on West Wayne Street on Thursday night, part of a prayer vigil, Fort Wayne for Ukraine.

A 7-foot-tall Ukraine flag stretched across the courtyard as representatives from six congregations, community members and people who have connections to Ukraine stood around a fire pit and listened to poems, prayers, songs, hymns and speeches, the best of humanity at a time when there seems to be so many reasons to doubt it.

It was a good turnout for such short notice, said the Rev. Carrie Winebrenner, First Presbyterian's resident pastor. She organized the vigil and announced it Wednesday after watching TikTok videos that people in Ukraine were posting about their situations.

“It started with my own angst,” Winebrenner said. She felt powerless but knew she could send out a call to action and was amazed how quickly other faith leaders came on board.

One speaker was Alona Bobeck. She was born in Kamainets-Podilskyi in southwest Ukraine before going to Kyiv to study – and eventually live. Bobeck moved to the United States and Fort Wayne in November 2017.

The crowd moved in closer to hear her speak quietly, sometimes through tears, as she talked about what she hears from family and friends still living in her home country.

“Even though I am physically safe here, I am emotionally exhausted,” Bobeck said.

A friend texted that her 7-year-old boy was talking about having a short life, and that friend later texted Bobeck and others goodbye in case she never sees them again.

Another friend called her from Kyiv and asked if Bobeck would take care of her daughter if she could send the girl to the United States.

And her brothers and friends are fighting.

“How is this even possible in the modern world?” Bobeck said. “Ukraine is on fire because it didn't want to kneel before Russian authoritarianism.”

The world sees it is not a war against Ukraine but against humanity, and Russia won't stop at Ukraine, she said. Only together can people win.

Besides hearing from Bobeck, the gathering sang songs, including “We Stand With Ukraine” to the tune of “We Shall Overcome.” They held up glowsticks in silent vigil.

Michelle Mercer, who lives and works in downtown, said she came to the vigil because she's been concerned about the situation.

“It saddens me greatly, and it's very unnecessary,” she said. “And prayer makes a difference.”

Jared Meunier served in western Ukraine with the Peace Corps and has friends living there.

“The people I know, they're just very dedicated to their families,” he said. “They have more of a purpose to fight.”

Lena Balger also came to Fort Wayne from Ukraine 18 years ago. She attended the vigil to raise awareness for the Ukraine rally at 3 p.m. Sunday in front of the Allen County Courthouse.

Balger said she has felt like she's been suffocating with the news. “Just having community come together and pray for Ukraine means everything,” she said after the vigil.

At the vigil's end, participants blessed a basket filled with packets of sunflower seeds – Ukraine's national flower.

Thursday's gathering might not be the last Ukraine event organized by the local faith community.

“We're ready to get our hands dirty any way we can,” Winebrenner said.

Bobeck said seeing and hearing such support “means the world” to her.

