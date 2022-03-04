Realtor plans office building on southeast side

A native of southeast Fort Wayne on Thursday announced she will plant her business there with the hope of sprouting additional commercial development.

Realtor Linda Golden said she plans a one-story, 6,000-square-foot office building to house her real estate and property management businesses and the office of her son Matthew's construction company.

The 1.3-acre site is along Southtown Crossing, near the Menards garden center.

Golden, owner of LegacyOne Inc., said during a news conference that she also wants to develop the site's additional 5 acres with four more buildings for office or retail use. The development will be called Legacy Office Centre, she said.

“It means so much to me because I grew up here,” Golden said, adding the new real estate building represents $500,000 in investment.

The property is appropriately zoned and has received necessary permits to start construction this spring, she said.

Golden and Mayor Tom Henry were among those who ceremonially broke ground at the site Thursday with shiny shovels. The land was transferred for the development at no cost by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission.

“This is truly a transformational time for the southeast side,” Henry said, mentioning the announcement this week that a Starbucks plans to locate nearby.

“People are beginning to realize that southeast Fort Wayne has a tremendous amount to give, ... and it's about time businesses, hospitality (companies) and the like realize that,” he said.

“Thank you for being so supportive of this side of the city,” Henry added, addressing Golden.

City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said the office park is a new type of development for the southeast side.

“Miss Linda, I am so proud of you,” Tucker added.

Golden said the real estate building will include a multipurpose space that will be open to the community for corporate training sessions and private parties when not in use by LegacyOne.

The building will consolidate two rented offices and storage spaces into one building. Her son Ernest will be working on the real estate aspect of the business, she said. Matthew Golden will be the general contractor.

The four additional buildings, Golden said, represent “my vision for the future” of the property. No users have been lined up for those structures, she said, but “we already have had calls for space.”

“I have a desire to see southeast Fort Wayne come back like it used to be and even better,” Golden said, adding she hopes the project “will be a catalyst” for more development.

“If other businesses see what's going on, they will come here,” Golden said. “I think there's a shift.

“I think people are looking southeast.”

