Smith-Green board to hold interviews

The Smith-Green Community Schools board will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Monday to interview applicants for the District 2 seat.

Member Jane Elliott resigned last month because of medical reasons.

Candidates must live in District 2 and satisfy other requirements addressing citizenship, voter status, age and residency.

This meeting will be in the Administrative Office, 222 W. Tulley St., Churubusco, and is open to the public.