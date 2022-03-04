Friday, March 04, 2022 1:00 am
Smith-Green board to hold interviews
The Journal Gazette
The Smith-Green Community Schools board will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Monday to interview applicants for the District 2 seat.
Member Jane Elliott resigned last month because of medical reasons.
Candidates must live in District 2 and satisfy other requirements addressing citizenship, voter status, age and residency.
This meeting will be in the Administrative Office, 222 W. Tulley St., Churubusco, and is open to the public.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story