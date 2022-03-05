Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Workers at Purdue University Fort Wayne assemble a batting cage Friday on campus. Previous Next Saturday, March 05, 2022 1:00 am Batter up, up and away MIKE MOORE | The Journal Gazette Batter up, up and away Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Holcomb pushes passing tax cuts Realtor plans office building on southeast side Public health emergency over Prayer vigil voices support for Ukraine Ethanol sticker bill veto sustained Harstine, Annalise Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education