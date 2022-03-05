County approves window upgrade

The Allen County Courthouse is set for a $1.3 million upgrade that will bring the installation of new windows this year.

The Allen County commissioners on Friday approved the expenditure for replacing all 167 windows in the historic building, which dates to 1902.

Vance Hernandez, the countys director of facility maintenance, said the new windows will have double panes and insulation and should reduce energy costs and repairs.

But the windows are different from the existing windows in that the new windows do not open, he said, adding that opening the buildings existing windows has sometimes proved hazardous.

Theyre just really old windows. Theyre huge, theyre heavy, and the top piece falls down, Hernandez said. Theyre really in bad shape.

Hernandez said windows that would open were considered, but it didnt seem feasible to use them because of their weight.

The contract is with the Wilson Group of Kansas City, Missouri. The company was recommended by Fort Wayne architects MSKTD because Wilson has experience in historic preservation work, Hernandez said.

The Allen County Courthouse Preservation Trust can be tapped for courthouse needs, but it was not used for this purpose. Commissioner Nelson Peters said it mainly works in historic and artistic preservation.

Its essentially our building, and we have to maintain it, he said after the meeting.

The commissioners also approved a $14,000 contract with Wilson Custom Tile Design of Omaha, Nebraska, to provide samples for replacing tiles in the courthouse.

In other business, the commissioners:

 Approved spending $305,640 to precondition air at the Community Corrections residential facility on Venture Lane. Hernandez said the move was needed to deal with excess humidity.

 Agreed to spend $997,000 with civil engineering and surveying firm USI Consultants Inc. of Indianapolis for comprehensive bridge inspections through 2025 as required by the federal government.

 Heard an update from the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center and approved the organizations $100,000 annual payment for providing services to entrepreneurs.

rsalter@jg.net