Tox-away days

Tox-Away Saturdays are expanding from three to four this year.

The dates for residents to safely dispose of toxic materials will be April 23, May 21, Sept. 10 and Oct. 14. The site at 2260 Carroll Road will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tom Fox, director of the countys Department of Environmental Management, said the expansion came because of demand for the service. Officials also recognized that collecting hazardous household waste only on Tuesdays was not convenient for many residents, he said.

The collection site is operated in conjunction with the city of Fort Wayne.

According to the agreement approved Friday by the Allen County commissioners, the city will supply some workers, collect fees and pay for removal by the countys hazardous waste contractor, Veolia. The county will supply the location and promotion of the program.

Substances accepted include solvents, antifreeze, oil, aerosol cans, mercury, several kinds of batteries, oil-based and latex paint, and many kinds of outdated medication.

Items not accepted include smoke detectors, explosives, ammunition, medical waste and radioactive material.

More information is at acwastewatcher.org.