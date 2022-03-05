Airport expects security check delays

If you're planning to fly out of Fort Wayne International Airport soon, you'll want to get an earlier start.

Airport officials said Friday they're urging passengers to arrive at least two hours early, regardless of airline, as the Transportation Security Administration upgrades technology and equipment at the local TSA checkpoint.

Passengers flying outbound through Thursday are encouraged to give themselves extra time so TSA staff can process everyone through the checkpoint in a timely manner. TSA will be upgrading screening equipment used for carry-on baggage.

The new equipment will allow for passengers to have their carry-on bags screened without having to first remove items such as laptops and liquids from their bags.

Officials said the technology will allow for a more efficient TSA screening process overall.

TSA will be operating with two lanes throughout the weekend, using both current and new screening systems with moderate delays expected.

Beginning Tuesday morning through Thursday, the checkpoint will be down to one available screening lane while the second new screening mechanism is installed and tested, creating the potential for more extensive delays.

The TSA checkpoint will have additional staff available to help screen passengers, and the checkpoint will open at 4:15 a.m. to accommodate for wait times for early-morning passengers, officials said.