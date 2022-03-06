AWS Foundation recently awarded more than $1.4 million in grants to 14 nonprofit organizations that benefit individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in northeast Indiana.

The recipients:

 Camp Red Cedar  $775,000

 Community Transportation Network  $200,000

 Lutheran Social Services  $105,000

 YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne  $90,000

 Purdue University Fort Wayne  $83,000

 Visually Impaired Preschool  $40,000

 Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries  $35,000

 Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority  $32,824

 Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne  $31,500

 Indiana University Fort Wayne  $29,900

 Mustard Seed Furniture Bank  $25,000

 Fort Wayne Ballet  $15,000

 Audiences Unlimited  $11,910

 Wellspring Interfaith Services  $10,000