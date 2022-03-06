Sunday, March 06, 2022 1:00 am
Grants
The Journal Gazette
AWS Foundation recently awarded more than $1.4 million in grants to 14 nonprofit organizations that benefit individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in northeast Indiana.
The recipients:
Camp Red Cedar $775,000
Community Transportation Network $200,000
Lutheran Social Services $105,000
YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne $90,000
Purdue University Fort Wayne $83,000
Visually Impaired Preschool $40,000
Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries $35,000
Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority $32,824
Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne $31,500
Indiana University Fort Wayne $29,900
Mustard Seed Furniture Bank $25,000
Fort Wayne Ballet $15,000
Audiences Unlimited $11,910
Wellspring Interfaith Services $10,000
