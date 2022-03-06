Avoiding Red River repeat

As Fort Wayne officials choose the city's next trash hauler, their top priority is to avoid another situation like the last four years of subpar service from Red River Waste Solutions.

Red River won the city's residential trash and recycling collection in 2017 with a seven-year contract. Since the Texas-based company took over, residents and local officials have reported frequent service issues.

Excessive missed collections were a common topic at Fort Wayne City Council meetings even before Red River filed for Chapter 11 reorganizational bankruptcy in October. Service issues worsened with some residents reporting collection delays lasting weeks.

City officials are working on a transition plan in which the city will pay Red River an additional $1.7 million to continue providing service until a new contractor can take over July 1. Tim Haffner, the city's corporation attorney, said the $4.9 million bid Red River made and the city accepted was never enough to cover the costs of operating the contract that serves more than 83,000 homes.

Fort Wayne now has bids for a new eight-year contract from three companies: Green for Life Environmental, Republic Services, and Waste Management. The lowest bid came from Green for Life, but city officials are determined not to repeat the mistake of solely relying on that.

State law currently requires municipalities – other than Indianapolis – choose the “lowest responsible and responsive bidder,” which made Red River's 2017 bid the clear winner. It was $1.6 million less than the bid of the city's previous contractor, Republic.

Officials – including City Councilman Russ Jehl, who has criticized the city's handling of Red River's contract – think Fort Wayne is in a better position to focus on the “responsible and responsive” part of the law.

“The selection committee from four years ago placed value on price and perhaps was more lenient on relevant experience,” mayoral spokesman John Perlich said through email. “As a community, we all appreciate more than ever how price, the provider's financial capabilities, and relevant experience are all important.”

Weighing options

The city asked for a base bid, which includes trash collection limited to one cart per address, and recycling services. It also asked for three alternatives that called for additional services to help the city determine whether the companies can handle the contract.

Red River's contract is most similar to the second alternative the city asked for, which includes unlimited trash – as long as the trash outside of the container is bagged properly – and recycling.

Green for Life said it could provide the second alternative for $11.15 per home per month. Republic bid $18.90, and Waste Management bid $25.07.

Of the $12 monthly solid waste charge on residents' bills, $7.95 is for Red River's trash and recycling services. The remainder goes toward the landfill, which is operated by Republic, and the Allen County Solid Waste District.

But Jehl said residents will likely see their bills go up more than a few dollars a month.

“It's not just math of what's the increment between the two contracts,” Jehl said. “It's the increment between the two contracts and the financial mess (Fort Wayne's) solid waste department is in.”

The city's solid waste department oversees household trash collection and recycling services.

The base bids, which include recycling and weekly pickup of the trash that can fit in one container, were $9.60 per residence with Green for Life, $11.28 per home with Republic, and $11.56 per household with Waste Management.

“I think the days of setting out as much garbage as you want were unrealistic,” said City Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, who announced last year he is running for mayor. “It's quite impossible to ask haulers to continue to keep doing that and to do it at any kind of a profit.”

The first alternative would limit trash collection to what fits in the container and an additional three bags of garbage, which would cost $10.75 per home with Green for Life, $12.05 with Republic, and $13.57 with Waste Management.

The third alternative gathered the costs with each company for an extra trash container, which would cost $1.50 per home with Green for Life, $5 with Republic, and $6.94 with Waste Management.

A closer look

Jehl said it's not a bad sign that Green for Life's bids are significantly lower than the others – as was Red River's low bid four years ago.

Green for Life's only business in Fort Wayne is one transfer station at 4429 Allen Martin Drive. Republic and Waste Management both offer several services locally, so Jehl can see why it wouldn't be as enticing for Republic and Waste Management to bid low.

“The bids need to be scrutinized like no other in city history,” Jehl said. “That said, all three companies are big, reputable and have plenty of assets.”

Mayor Tom Henry's administration is reviewing the entire bid specifications, Perlich said.

“It's unlikely that we'll see shortfalls, but that's why a detailed review is so important before making a determination on the next contractor,” he said.

A bidder will be selected, and city officials will negotiate a contract before bringing it before the Board of Public Works and then City Council for final approval.

City officials have advocated for a change in the state law that determines how most municipalities award bids for solid waste collection. A bill that would allow local governments to use the more detailed requests-for-proposal process instead of being pushed to accept the lowest bid is waiting for a final decision from Gov. Eric Holcomb after passing the Senate by a unanimous vote.

If signed by Holcomb, the law would go into effect in July, which is too late for Fort Wayne to use it. Regardless, Didier said he thinks officials have set a precedent through advocating for the bill, as well as the support it has received from legislators.

“When bidders are seeing that, they think, 'Hey, we're really going to have to watch our p's and q's on what we're doing on this bid,'” Didier said.

Officials also now have a better idea of what potential issues to watch out for, Jehl said.

“With every major provider having staffing issues, I want to make sure that the regional managers actually have good problem-solving abilities,” he said.

Moving forward

As for Red River's current service, Perlich said the city has seen recent improvements.

“Recycling is still a little behind, but we've been able to put more trucks on recycling collection,” Perlich said late last week. “As a whole, we are in a lot better shape this week than we have been over the last two months.”

The city has 11 trucks helping out with collection, and Republic Services started helping out with additional drivers last week, Perlich said.

However, Fort Wayne 311's online map showed hundreds of reports of missed trash or recycling collection last week.

Didier said he's happy the city has three bids to evaluate. It's a complicated process to switch solid waste services mid-contract, but Jehl said he wishes the city would have started holding Red River accountable and considered switching providers sooner.

“Now that we quantify the difference,” he said, “it certainly wasn't worth the carnage we went through and continue to go through.”

