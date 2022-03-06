Balloons recall loved ones lost to drugs

Black balloons are displayed at homes today, and black and purple ribbons decorate trees on Clinton Street from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge to the courthouse.

They honor the loss of a loved one from an overdose, part of national Black Balloon Day.

Saturday afternoon, volunteers for Justice, Accountability and Victims Advocacy, commonly called JAVA, handed out more than 50 of the balloons to families who'd come to the north side of the MLK Bridge.

People also wrote messages and names of dead loved ones on the ribbons, just a few feet away from the photos of nine young overdose victims at the southwest intersection of Clinton and Fourth streets.

Theresa Juillerat, who chaired the event, asked people to take photos of the balloons at their homes and post them on the JAVA Facebook page and their own pages to raise awareness of the dangers of illegal drugs.

“We just want to fill Facebook with black balloons,” she said.

Like many of those at the bridge Saturday, Juillerat lost a child to fentanyl. Her 23-year-old son, Christopher Juillerat, died May 12, 2020.

“I didn't even know what fentanyl was until the day I saw it on toxicology (reports),” she said.

By being transparent with her grief, she hopes it can help others. “If this could happen to me – to my child – it can happen to someone else,” she said.

Losing a child is a different kind of hurt, said Deaundra Lewis, who lost her 27-year-old son, Jai Breyn Lewis, on June 11, 2020.

“You don't move on, you move forward,” she said.

Jai Breyn Lewis also left behind four children.

Preston Taylor said he and wife Shawn Taylor lost their daughter, 26-year-old Rebecca, to fentanyl on May 29, 2020. His daughter thought she was taking a Percocet tablet, he said.

Taylor said a lot of drugs being sold aren't what they are purported to be. Fentanyl is hard to detect, cheap to make and easy to hide, he said. It's not just young adults but kids in high school and younger dying from something many don't know about.

“This definitely needs to get out,” Taylor said. “It's killing a lot of kids.”

Nate Moellering, community outreach director for Allendale Treatment, said he's had to explain what fentanyl is to parents of middle schoolers.

Arrangements for delivery of it and other drugs are made with technology, using emojis as code for different drugs or actions. Users and dealers do it in Snapchat, where communications disappear, or during online multiplayer games, so there's no trail.

“The parents are left without answers,” he said.

Nationally, Black Balloon Day started in 2015, Juillerat said, adding she decided to organize a local observance last year.

“I delivered the balloons personally, so it took me all weekend,” she said.

JAVA made it a public event Saturday and added the ribbons, similar to what the group does for Missing Persons Day and Homicide Awareness Day.

Juillerat also wants to speak with lawmakers about increasing penalties for dealing fentanyl instead of treating it as a narcotic such as cocaine.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, a dose of fentanyl as small as 2 milligrams can be lethal.

