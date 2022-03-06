Crowds return for Garden party

Sandy and Todd Thomas had to take a break Saturday on their way out of Memorial Coliseum.

Their arms were so full of lawn decorations and other items from the Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show that the couple needed to rearrange their haul before the trek to their vehicle.

“We never thought about bringing our collapsible wagon,” Todd Thomas of Decatur said with a laugh. “We always get stuck carrying all this stuff out.”

The Home & Garden Show continues today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event has almost been back to its pre-pandemic self this weekend, said Becky Williamson, show producer.

The show, which was postponed until April last year, couldn't have entertainment or special features in 2021, Williamson said. The area where the show's garden gallery is set up was being used by the Allen County Department of Health for COVID-19 vaccinations.

More than 650 exhibitors are participating in this year's show, including home improvement businesses, artists and greenhouses. Williamson didn't know how many people had attended the event by 1 p.m. Saturday, but she said it seemed like pre-pandemic figures. Typical annual attendance is between 40,000 and 45,000, she added.

“People are really investing in their homes again,” Williamson said. “A lot of my vendors are really busy already, but they want to remain visible to the public and let people know that they are still around.”

Family features, such as the petting zoo, are back this weekend. Demonstrations for organizing homes and growing an attractive lawn have also returned.

Donna Yarnelle of Auburn and Jyl Strand of Columbia City always seem to find a reason to go to the annual show.

“We usually have a project every year, one of us at least,” Yarnelle said Saturday. “We come here to get ideas.”

Yarnelle said she wants to talk to experts about remodeling her bathroom, and Strand was on the lookout for new tile for the backsplash in her kitchen. They also looked through plants and flowers in the garden gallery.

Strand also wanted to find an expert for some opinions on what she can do with her backyard. Having so many professionals in one place is handy, she added.

“You can kind of get a scope of what's out there so you know where to go when you want to,” Strand said. “You cut down on a lot of travel time.”

The Thomases found some new iron yard decorations they had to have, but Sandy Thomas has had bigger projects on her mind while browsing the show in the past. She found the vendor who built her shed one year.

She said she was happy to see the event in its full glory Saturday. The show wasn't the same last April.

“There just wasn't a whole lot last year,” she said. “It's a big difference this year.”

dfilchak@jg.net