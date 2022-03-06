Fire district plan could hit snag over taxes

A long-disputed measure to expand the Northeast Fire Territory in Allen County is coming to a final vote this month.

Unusual back-to-back public hearings on the proposal, which has tax implications, have been scheduled for 4 and 6 p.m. March 16 at the Fudergong Community Building in Grabill.

An additional meeting for municipal officials to vote on the measure is March 28 in Harlan.

The change being debated would add Leo-Cedarville and Scipio Township to the existing territory of Grabill, Springfield Township and Cedar Creek Township.

Leo-Cedarville now gets fire and emergency medical services through a contract with the territory, and Scipio has an informal agreement with the Northeast Fire Territory. Scipio, which has only a few calls annually, also has had some handled by other area volunteer fire departments.

Although the plan seems simple, some residents familiar with it say the two new municipalities would result in nearly doubling the proposed fire territory's budget from $1.8 million to more than $3.1 million.

“This will significantly raise taxes,” Springfield Township resident Lori DeWitt said. She said farmers with large tracts of land would be especially affected.

DeWitt said she does not oppose the formation of the new fire territory. But she feels leadership has not lived up to its responsibility to follow through in the crafting of the agreement and the budget.

“I feel like the taxpayers don't stand a chance,” she said. “I feel the people who are voting this in are not listening to the public.”

The public is confused because the time and place of public meetings have been changed with little notice, she said, and one expected to be canceled took place during a snowstorm in February.

The upcoming back-to-back meetings were scheduled because three meetings are required by state law and a March 31 deadline was quickly approaching.

Some residents who have commented on the agreement during public meetings, in letters to the editor of an area newspaper or online, have said the budget amounts to a fire service wish list for vehicles, new equipment and staffing. Others have said the increase is justified.

“I understand suspicions and concerns over the increase in any tax,” said Chris Childers, Northeast Fire Territory's assistant chief of emergency medical services. “With our region's projected growth, our service needs to be proactive in keeping our community safe.

“That means expanding our team and outfitting them with the necessary modern equipment and staffing to respond to the types of emergencies our community will face.”

The fire territory as it exists now has an estimated 9,200 people. Leo-Cedarville, which is already served by the territory, has about 3,800 residents, and Scipio Township has less than 500.

In public meetings, residents have said the new fire territory likely will need to pay for more staff because of the difficulty in recruiting volunteers. Others have said area fire departments have dealt with community growth with much smaller annual increases in line with statewide averages.

A public notice for the March 16 meeting shows budgets will continue to increase – from $3.56 million in 2023, if equipment replacement is included, to $3.71 million in 2024 and $3.86 million in 2025.

In the past, Leo-Cedarville turned down joining the district because of the expense and chose to contract for service.

Robert Kurtz, Scipio Township trustee, said how the expansion will be received this time is still anyone's guess. The March 28 meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Park Shelter House in Harlan, will decide the issue for now, he said.

Kurtz said he is not eligible to vote because of his position as a trustee.

If one of the communities votes no, “then the issue is dead,” he said, “and they have to start all over.”

