Kids able to become brainiacs

Zeke Weiss scrunched his nose in disgust and then smiled widely as he looked at a human brain sitting on a table at Science Central.

Saturday afternoon wasn't the first time Zeke and his brother Beckett Weiss of Fort Wayne had touched the preserved brain and spinal cord specimens. Doctor's Day has become a birthday tradition for Zeke and his family, who celebrated his 12th birthday at the event.

“I think it's kinda cool,” he said, before shivering as he noted the smell of preservatives.

“Even though it's, like, so disgusting, it didn't feel that disgusting,” said Beckett, 9. “I don't know why.”

Touching brain, heart and lung specimens are just a few of the activities offered at the annual Doctor's Day event at Science Central. Families could watch hands-on CPR demonstrations, look at germs under a microscope, take a tour of a Lutheran Air helicopter and manipulate a da Vinci Surgical System, a robotic surgical tool used at local hospitals.

The Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance has organized the free hands-on health fair for children for 27 years. Maria Krach, Doctor's Day chairwoman, said she likes that the event introduces the community to at least 30 medical professions.

That's important, she said, because some people think only of doctors and nurses when they think of medical professionals.

“I think that the good tie with having it here at Science Central is it is encouraging kids at a young age to care about science and math because they will be able to utilize those skills in whatever career they go into in the medical field,” said Krach, who is a registered dietitian.

About 600 people were able to participate Saturday, and people were waiting outside for a chance to enter the facility, which is following COVID-19 precautions. Doctor's Day normally draws 1,800 to 2,300 people, Krach said, but she was happy with this year's limit because organizers could allow only 25 people into the event each hour last year.

For more than 15 years, Dr. Dan Krach has offered families a close look at the inside of an eye during cow eye dissection demonstrations at Doctor's Day.

“Some of the kids and the adults are sometimes a little grossed out, but then it's fun,” the ophthalmologist said. “That's just part of life to learn anatomy and things like that.”

The initial horror is usually followed by wonder from kids and adults alike, Krach said. It serves as an eye-catching way to talk about optical health.

The reactions of 7-year-old Sophia Plancsai and 6-year-old Molly Connor were similar when they touched the brain specimens. Molly said she was afraid to touch the brain while Sophia put on a brave face. But the girls agreed after the experience that it wasn't actually scary at all.

Betsy Weiss said she was delighted to take another Doctor's Day family photo for the home refrigerator, which features photos from four of Zeke's past birthday trips. Betsy Weiss said she thinks the event helps expand children's curiosity.

“I think it also helps maybe to not be scared, necessarily, of things we don't understand,” she said. “By touching and feeling and seeing and understanding, who knows? It could spark an interest in helping people in the medical field.”

