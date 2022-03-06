Leaders want city known for music

Fort Wayne's 10-year growth plan is intentionally aggressive, calling for $1 billion for riverfront development, $250 million the southeast side and creating 2,500 high-wage jobs in targeted industries, among other items.

It also includes “stretch goals,” defined as high-effort and high-risk ambitions.

Local economic developers' stretch goals include positioning Fort Wayne as a college town and a Top 10 music city. And they want to claim those reputations on a national level.

The lingering question is whether either goal unveiled in January is realistic.

The Midwest already has several well-established college towns such as Bloomington; Ann Arbor, Michigan; and Madison, Wisconsin

Nashville, Tennessee, markets itself as Music City. Austin, Texas, claims the title of The Live Music Capital of the World. Chicago is known for the blues. And New Orleans is synonymous with jazz. So where would Fort Wayne fit in?

Although some people doubt the Summit City can establish itself as either a top-tier music city or a college town, at least one community branding expert believes if any city can pull it off, Fort Wayne can.

Music City, USA

Deana Ivey, president of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., described what makes the Tennessee community a top music city.

Besides being home to more than 180 live music venues, Nashville has “the infrastructure of studios, songwriters, musicians, artists, producers and engineers. The business of music happens here with record labels, publishing companies, performing rights organizations, production crews and more.”

Ivey's advice to Fort Wayne is to be genuine.

“It needs to happen organically,” Ivey said through email. “Nashville is fortunate that our musical history dates back to the 1800s.”

She said visitors encounter a “creative, collaborative and authentic” music scene.

“From a tourism perspective, visitors can come experience all genres of live music, but we're home to more music museums and experiences than any other city in the world, like the new National Museum of African American Music, Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum and Grammy Museum Gallery, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Historic RCA Studio B, and the Johnny Cash Museum to name a few,” she said.

“Even our Symphony Orchestra has won 14 Grammy Awards and is an incredible experience for visitors.”

Nashville is steeped in music.

“There isn't a day when you can't hear live music,” Ivey said. “It's in the honky tonks, coffee shops, clubs and even as soon as you get off the plane at our airport. There's never a moment when you'd forget that you're in Music City.”

Ambitious goals

Bill Geist describes his position at Madison, Wisconsin-based DMO Proz as “chief instigator.” In more descriptive terms, he's an expert in place branding.

Visit Fort Wayne hired him as a consultant in 2019. Among the tourism bureau's goals even then was to make Fort Wayne “a music mecca,” Geist said during a phone interview.

Some important pieces are already in place, he said, listing music technology and instrument retailer Sweetwater Sound, the University of Saint Francis' music technology program and the two-day Middle Waves Music Festival and the lesser-known Fort Wayne Music Festival.

“And there was a growing club scene before COVID,” Geist added.

Local venues for live music include Memorial Coliseum, Embassy Theatre, Clyde Theatre, The Club Room at The Clyde, Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, Foellinger Theatre, Piere's Entertainment Center, the Lincoln Financial Pavilion at Headwaters Park, Auer Performance Hall on the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus, and various bars and clubs.

Based on his previous work with local leaders and the city's downtown renaissance, Geist is a believer in Fort Wayne's potential as a top music city. Well, sort of.

“This is a 10-year plan. A lot can happen in 10 years,” he said. “Seeing what Fort Wayne has done over the past decade, I wouldn't be surprised if Fort Wayne could pull it off.”

Geist cited Chattanooga, Tennessee, as an example of a city that launched a successful campaign to market itself as a music destination for Americana.

“There's something to be said for being audacious,” Geist said, “that sense of we can do what we set out to do.”

Can-do attitude

John Urbahns, Greater Fort Wayne's president and CEO, agrees.

“A lot of the goals in the (10-year) plan are ambitious, and we pride ourselves on being ambitious,” he said during a phone interview. “We want to be bold and ambitious.”

Of all the growth plan's various elements, the music piece has generated the most interest, Urbahns said. Elected officials and others are talking about how they can work together to make it happen, he added.

One element in the works is creating a music industry tax credit, which is included in Senate Bill 361, now being considered by the General Assembly. It's now in conference committee for final negotiations.

Visit Fort Wayne is taking the lead on that goal and hiring a consulting firm to coordinate the effort, Urbahns said.

Geist said it would be a challenge for Visit Fort Wayne or Greater Fort Wayne to find the money to launch a robust marketing campaign. But, he said, establishing the city as a top music city could be achieved through buzz on social media.

Like Nashville's Ivey, Geist cautioned that Fort Wayne can't claim an identity that isn't authentic.

Several years ago, Milwaukee created a video to highlight its nightlife for the Chicago media market, he said. The campaign failed because viewers dismissed the video as being unbelievable. It didn't match their experience of visiting Milwaukee.

By the numbers

Geist's visits to Fort Wayne make it hard for him to imagine the city as a college town. That makes him more skeptical about the city's chances of achieving that goal.

“I see the rationale to do it,” he said. “But to be a college town, you need more students.”

Dante Chinni also pointed to the size of a community's student population as a key factor in determining a college town.

Chinni is the director of the American Communities Project, a Michigan State University effort that used 40 variables to classify counties into 15 types. Factors included population age, college enrollment, income level and educational attainment. A computer sorted data using an algorithm.

“We didn't ask the computer to create a 'college town' type,” Chinni said, adding that one emerged.

But Allen County didn't fall into it; it was labeled an “urban suburb.” In Indiana, only the home counties of Indiana University, Purdue University and Ball State University met the objective criteria established for college towns.

Having a high-profile educational institution didn't tip the balance for St. Joseph County. The home of the University of Notre Dame was labeled a “middle suburb.”

The University of Michigan's fall enrollment, for example, was more than 47,000 undergraduate and graduate students at its Ann Arbor campus. The U.S. Census put the city's non-student population at about 115,000 in 2018. That roughly equates to one student for every 21/2 residents.

But just because residents aren't enrolled in classes doesn't mean they aren't tied to the university in some way as faculty or staff. Or they might work for a company that relies primarily on the university or its community for most of its revenue.

Purdue Fort Wayne enrolled about 6,350 students last fall. The University of Saint Francis enrolled about 2,000; Indiana Tech enrolled about 1,500; and Indiana University Fort Wayne enrolled about 750. The total comes to less than 11,000.

Even if all those students lived in Fort Wayne, that would mean about 255,500 residents are non-students – or 23 residents for every one local four-year college student.

Looking at Allen County's college student total, Chinni called it a “small chunk” of the overall population.

“They should do as much as they can to grow Purdue Fort Wayne – that's the key,” he said.

That college feeling

Gabe Shaheen and Mark Troutman are one-time Lincoln Re co-workers and also University of Michigan alumni. They know both Ann Arbor and Fort Wayne well.

Asked to compare the communities, Shaheen didn't find many commonalities. As a result, he thinks creating a college town reputation for Fort Wayne would be “a big, big stretch.”

Troutman and Shaheen, who were interviewed separately by phone, both mentioned Division I programs in multiple sports as an important factor in creating a college town atmosphere.

Football and basketball games attract a “vibrant alumni base” to regularly visit campus, Troutman said. Shaheen noted that Michigan's football stadium, which often fills up, seats more than 107,000 spectators.

Purdue University Fort Wayne doesn't field a football team, but its basketball team competes in Division I. Average home game attendance is about 1,250 – slightly more than half of the attendance at Mastodons away games. That might be poised to change, however, as PFW's team tied for first in its conference and could potentially earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament this month.

It's not just sports that create a collegiate atmosphere, however.

Troutman and Shaheen said college towns also have a reputation for attracting national speakers, musicians and other entertainers. The campuses have venues that can hold tens of thousands of spectators.

“You don't have big events at the Coliseum brought there by Purdue Fort Wayne,” Shaheen said.

Troutman said when he was growing up here, some people thought of then-IPFW as less than a legitimate university, referring to it as “Bypass High.” He hastened to add that the university has grown substantially since then and no longer deserves the derogative nickname.

An 'exciting time'

Chinni agreed that college towns have certain things in common. He listed plentiful student housing, night life and public transportation.

“It's almost like, you know it when you see it,” he said, adding that college towns “are really dynamic.”

Although Chinni's description of college towns doesn't sound much like Fort Wayne, he didn't dismiss economic development officials' decision to take on the challenge.

“In terms of what they're trying to do, I think it's smart. It's branding,” he said. “I think it's an admirable goal. It's tough. It's not easy.”

To pave the way for student enrollment growth, the community will need to build more student housing, creating more of a campus community, Chinni said.

“If you're going to do it, you'll need capital investment,” he said during a phone interview.

Local economic development officials are aware of that. Allen County Together, the 10-year growth plan, calls for 2,500 new on- and off-campus housing units to be added within the next decade.

Urbahns said his group's goal to make Fort Wayne “widely recognized” as a college town doesn't extend to building a national reputation. The goal, in his mind, is more of a regional one, a contrast to the music city ambitions.

Chinni, who lives in Maryland and appears regularly on NBC's “Meet the Press,” agreed that local college officials should market heavily to northeast Indiana's population with the idea that kids can go away to school but easily go home on weekends.

Urbahns said there's another element to the strategy.

“It's really about helping those universities grow their systems here,” he said. “We want the universities' growth to match the economic growth of the community.”

Greater Fort Wayne officials have been talking to the Upstate Alliance of Realtors and universities about the student housing goal, Urbahns said, adding there's “a lot of work to do.”

But he remains undaunted.

“It's an extremely exciting time to be pursuing these goals,” Urbahns said. “This may be ambitious, but it's doable. We pride ourselves on getting things done.”

