Session's waning days likely uneventful

INDIANAPOLIS – The legislative session is set to end this week, and the real surprise is there likely won't be much suspense in the final days.

GOP lawmakers in the House and Senate appear to have coalesced around key issues and priorities, such as passing tax cuts and changing gun licensing. Passage seems assured, but final votes still have to be tallied.

By law, the session must end by midnight March 14. But leaders have said they want to end this week instead, while not publicly targeting a specific day.

Here is the status on major topics:

Gun licensing

The House passed a bill eliminating the requirement that Hoosiers get a license to carry a handgun – sometimes called permit-less carry or constitutional carry. That license comes with a background check to make sure a person is legally allowed to carry. Some who cannot legally carry a gun are those with felony convictions, severe mental health issues or dishonorable discharges.

The Senate spent eight hours hearing the bill in committee before gutting the measure. But the bill died the next day due to a technical deadline. Now Republicans are reviving the House-passed language in Senate Bill 209 despite stiff opposition from police.

Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray said there might be a slight tweak from the House-passed version but he expects to see a vote on the floor.

“It seems like they're probably enough votes to pass it at this point,” he said.

If passed, the real question will be whether Gov. Eric Holcomb signs or vetoes the proposed law. He has expressed concerns, and Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter delivered a strong rebuke of the bill in the Senate committee.

Holcomb wouldn't tip his hand, but he also has a third option – letting it become law without his signature.

Lottery via internet

Late in the legislative session, word arose that the Hoosier Lottery was nearing a contract with its third-party operator to move the lottery online.

This could come in various ways, including selling draw tickets online, putting video lottery terminals in bars and the lottery hosting slot machine-like games on its website.

About a dozen other states have already ventured into what is commonly called iLottery.

But many lawmakers want to be involved in any decision – as they have been on all expansions of gaming from creating the lottery to authorizing casinos and sports betting.

Both the House and Senate in recent weeks proposed blocking any move online at least for now, and House Speaker Todd Huston expects it to be finalized.

He said this isn't about the lottery commission specifically, noting it has done a fabulous job.

“It's really about just making sure that if that expands on to a digital format, that we have an opportunity to weigh into that,” Huston said.

Similar language last year was pulled at the last minute.

Tax cuts

At the beginning of the session, the House Republican caucus stood alone in pushing for substantial tax cuts – more than $1 billion.

But after months of conversation – and additional revenue and economic data – Gov. Eric Holcomb officially hopped on board last week.

Holcomb wants three cuts – drop the individual income tax rate from 3.23% to 2.9% over seven years; no minimum business personal property tax on new equipment purchases going forward; and elimination of the utility receipts tax. The combined impact would cost the state more than $1 billion over several budget cycles.

All of these were in the original House Republican plan. Senate Republicans took the longest to come around but now will approve tax cuts so long as its priority – pension relief – remains. An earlier proposal would have jettisoned billions in pension relief in exchange for other tax cuts. But that compromise has been made in the Senate's favor.

“We can cut income taxes, we can get rid of utility receipts tax, we can pay down teacher retirement and by the way, when we do that, that gives us tremendous flexibility in the years to come,” Huston said.

Bray said he is “highly confident” they will reach final agreement on a tax cut package.

“No one probably gets everything that they want,” he said. “But we're going to land on the spot that's really good for the state of Indiana.”

