Airport recovering from pandemic faster than expected

Fort Wayne International Airport has been on a faster recovery from COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions than expected, Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports said Monday.

Speaking before the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club's weekly lunch meeting, Hinderman said the number of people flying in and out has reached 93% of prepandemic travel in 2019.

And, after several years of passenger growth were cut short by the pandemic, traffic is rebounding. The airport's record was in 2016, he said, but last year surpassed 2014.

"We made projections and didn't think it would come back until 2025," he said. "So we are coming back fairly quickly."

FWA has had the quickest pandemic recovery of all Indiana airports, including Indianapolis, South Bend and Evansville, Hinderman said. It's also ahead of national averages, he said.

