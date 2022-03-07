Fort Wayne gas prices soar

Filling a gas tank in Fort Wayne costs about 43 cents more per gallon than a week ago as prices nationwide have soared to an average $4.06 per gallon, an online gasoline price tracker said Monday.

GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in the Summit City found prices per gallon ranged from $3.72 to $4.15 Sunday with an average price of $3.99 on Monday. That's about 63 cents higher than a month ago and $1.32 higher than a year ago, the tracker said.

The average local price for diesel was $4.54 on Monday, according to AAA.

Prices are nearing record levels. In Fort Wayne, the highest recorded average price was set at $4.28 for a gallon of regular unleaded in May 2011 and $4.89 for diesel in May 2008, the auto club said.

The national average – $4.06 – hasn't been this high in about 14 years, AAA said, noting it is 45 cents higher than a week ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the national average could push closer to $4.50 per gallon.

"There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008," De Haan said in a statement.

