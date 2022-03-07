Residents unite for Ukraine

Once isn't enough for Kateryna Lupir-Sheckels to check that her sister is alive in Ukraine. The Fort Wayne resident confirms her sister's status twice daily, in the morning and evening, as Russian forces continue to attack her homeland.

“Every morning, waking up and checking the email, ... checking the information if she's alive or not is really hard,” Lupir-Sheckels said into a megaphone Sunday to a crowd of people gathered on the Allen County Courthouse green.

Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Reports of nuclear threats, aerial bombings, civilian casualties and general chaos have followed.

Lupir-Sheckels, who was born and raised in Ukraine, said she and two other local women with ties to the country organized the rally in Fort Wayne after attending a similar event in Indianapolis. They marveled at Sunday's turnout of about 150 people. Many wore or displayed yellow and blue – the colors of Ukraine's flag – and held signs with messages including “Stand with Ukraine,” “Peace for Ukraine,” “Fort Wayne for Ukraine” and “No War.”

Riley Brandon had two purposes for his sign. One side had “Stop Putin” written over an illustration of Ukraine's flag while the other side displayed the lyrics of his original 10-line rap for the cause. Organizers invited the 12-year-old from Fort Wayne to perform it.

“What do you think is Putin's aim?” he rapped. “World domination? Wow, that's lame.”

Lena Balger, an organizer who has family in Ukraine's capital, called the war a tragedy for all of humanity.

“My own father and sister are currently in Kyiv, Ukraine, trapped, not able to leave the city due to the risk of getting attacked,” Balger said into the megaphone. “My classmate just had a baby yesterday, born right in a bomb shelter.”

Tatyana Hutcherson, another organizer, was 8 when she left Ukraine for the United States in the 1990s, and now her father and stepfather are fighting for the country's freedom, she said. She described what it's like to call family who are there.

“We hear bombs, missiles, gunshots and just overall windows rattling,” Hutcherson said, telling the crowd it's “unreal.”

In prayer, the Rev. Anne Epling of First Presbyterian Church described watching the news in horror and reading reports about bombs falling on innocent Ukrainians.

“We go about our day's work but return to our screens over and over to bear witness to the injustice, to face the harsh reality that we live in a world of evil and ego, of power-hungry men and the threat they pose,” Epling said.

Items, including baked goods, were sold at the rally as a fundraiser to support the official Ukrainian army and humanitarian foundations.

Lupir-Sheckels thanked everyone for attending, noting relatives in Ukraine could watch the demonstration through social media.

“Seeing that the world is with them brings them hope and joy,” she said.

