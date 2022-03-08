Airport reports traffic recovery

Fort Wayne International Airport has been on a faster recovery from COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions than expected, Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports said Monday.

Speaking before the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club's weekly lunch meeting, Hinderman said the number of people flying has reached 93% of prepandemic travel in 2019.

And, after several years of passenger growth were cut short by the pandemic, growth is rebounding. “We made projections and didn't think it would come back until 2025,” he said. “So we are coming back fairly quickly.”

Fort Wayne's airport has had the quickest pandemic recovery of all Indiana airports, including Indianapolis, South Bend and Evansville, Hinderman said. It's also ahead of national averages, he said.

The airport has embarked on an ambitious plan of physical improvements – from new bathroom areas for both people and their pooches, a playground for children and a calming sensory room for jittery travelers.

Changes are being made to several areas of the terminal interior, and the exterior is getting a facelift. The outside hasn't been touched since 1993, Hinderman said.

The work will make the facade “more consistent,” he said.

“It's going to look all new, not all old,” Hinderman said, drawing chuckles from his audience of about 40 people.

Still, the industry is facing pandemic-related challenges, he said.

Specifically, he said, a pilot shortage exists, caused in part by older pilots furloughed during the pandemic who decided to retire. There has also been more difficulty assembling flight crews. Shortages have led to the cancellation of routes using the Fort Wayne airport, but he expects one flight to return in May, he said.

Locally, there is the problem of “leakage” – the proportion of people in the Fort Wayne airport's customer base who use other airports. That number stands at about 35%, Hinderman said.

The airport last year initiated a First, Fly the Fort campaign to get people to pledge to fly out of the local facility. Hinderman urged people to at least check to see if it could be less costly to fly out of Fort Wayne when gas, tolls, parking, meals on the road, possible overnight stays and lost productive time are taken into account.

With the price of gas rising to $4 a gallon and higher in recent days, Fort Wayne may seem like an automatic better buy – but airlines will likely be affected by higher fuel prices and will adjust fares upward, Hinderman said.

The math, he said, “isn't easy.”

