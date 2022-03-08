Council to weigh COVID relief

The Fort Wayne City Council is expected to vote today on one-time COVID-19 payments for city employees after a public hearing.

The proposal calls for $1,000 payments for full-time employees and $500 for part-time workers, which will require $2.2 million from the General Fund. The payments are specifically for 2020, but the employees still have to work for the city to be eligible.

City Council members have discussed using part of the city's $50.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal funds for COVID-19 pandemic hazard pay. The funds can also be used to respond to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, replace revenue affected by the pandemic, and make needed investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

In 2021, City Council members approved minimums on the four categories with at least 5% being used for hazard pay and at least 20% being spent on the other three options.

Plans for how the $50.8 million will be used have not yet been released.

The State Board of Accounts has placed additional regulations on municipalities, and the documentation that is now required for the $50.8 million “was not in existence” in 2020, the ordinance says. However, City Controller Garry Morr has recommended the $2.2 million in payments because the funds are available in the General Fund's unobligated balance.

The City Council's meeting will start with public hearings at 5:30 p.m. today in Citizens Square, Room 035. Residents will have the opportunity to voice their opinions about the COVID-19 payments after a public hearing on a $1.4 million appropriation of local income tax-economic development fund for payment of the actual cost of off-site public improvements at Electric Works.

Later, council members will discuss the COVID-19 payments ordinance before taking preliminary action.

