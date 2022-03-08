Locally, gas prices nearing record high

Filling a gas tank in Fort Wayne costs about 43 cents more per gallon than a week ago as prices nationwide have soared to an average $4.06 per gallon, an online gasoline price tracker said Monday.

GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in the Summit City found prices per gallon ranged from $3.72 to $4.15 Sunday with an average price of $3.99 on Monday. That's about 63 cents higher than a month ago and $1.32 higher than a year ago, the tracker said.

The average local price for diesel was $4.54 on Monday, according to AAA.

Prices are nearing record levels. In Fort Wayne, the highest recorded average price was set at $4.28 for a gallon of regular unleaded in May 2011 and $4.89 for diesel in May 2008, the auto club said.

The national average – $4.06 – hasn't been this high in about 14 years, AAA said. The most expensive market is California, where the average price is $5.34 per gallon, AAA said. The only Midwest state in the top 10 is Illinois, with an average of $4.30.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the national average could push closer to $4.50 per gallon.

“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008,” De Haan said in a statement.

Last week, all 31 member countries of the International Energy Agency agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves – half of that from the United States – to send a message to oil markets that there will be no shortfall in supplies after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Despite this announcement,” AAA said in a news release, “the impact on pricing has been limited given that the amount of oil planned for release is small in comparison to the amount that flows daily from Russia to other countries around the globe.”

Russia plays an outsized role in global energy markets as the third-largest oil producer. Its exports of 5 million barrels of crude per day amount to about 12% of the global oil trade. About 60% goes to Europe and another 20% to China.

“We've never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty,” De Haan, of GasBuddy, said. “As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

asloboda@jg.net