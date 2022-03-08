Tax on equipment holds up deal

INDIANAPOLIS – With negotiations winding down, the biggest sticking point on tax cuts seems to be the business personal property tax.

House Republicans have pushed a $1.4 billion package that included about $450 million in business personal property tax cuts. But Senate Republicans seem to prefer other options instead.

Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, suggested if that tax is lowered to help capital-intensive companies, then perhaps the legislature should raise the corporate income tax.

He also said that local officials can already offer property tax abatements on new investment.

The comments came during a conference committee meeting on House Bill 1002 – the vehicle for possible tax cuts – giving stakeholders their last chance to weigh in.

Mishler's biggest priority is using a large chunk of excess state revenue to pay down pension obligations.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Indiana Manufacturers Association pushed to eliminate the 30% depreciation floor on business personal property tax. This minimum means companies will pay taxes on 30% of a piece of equipment's value in perpetuity.

But that tax funds local services and cities, towns and counties have expressed the need for replacement revenue.

Two proposals on the business tax have been offered – one would eliminate the floor for new purchases only – which would cost about $100 million statewide to locals by 2037. Eliminating the floor for existing equipment would cost about $350 million statewide and involve the state giving a tax credit for anything businesses pay.

GOP leaders seem to have coalesced more around an individual income tax cut and elimination of a utility receipts tax.

Those would cost around $1 billion depending on the final tax rate chosen and how long they are phased in.

Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, on Monday mentioned a new wrinkle being discussed – a trigger on income tax cuts.

Several lawmakers noted the volatility of the economy right now with high inflation and gas prices.

Brown said one possibility is a staged income tax reduction triggered by certain levels of state surplus.

Both Brown and Mishler – the key negotiators – said they aren't considering suspending the sales tax on gasoline. Gov. Frank O'Bannon did so in 2000 for about three months – saving Hoosiers $46 million.

Indiana is one of only a handful of states that imposes the sales tax on fuel.

nkelly@jg.net