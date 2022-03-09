City Council OKs 1-time bonuses

Fort Wayne city employees – aside from elected officials – will receive one-time bonuses for working during the pandemic.

Full-time employees will receive $1,000 checks, and part-time workers will get $500. The request for more than 1,800 active employees was approved by Fort Wayne City Council members Tuesday with a 7-1 vote.

Council members passed a resolution last year to ensure each of the American Rescue Plan Act's four categories would receive part of the $50.8 million the city received from the federal government. At least 5% was to be used on premium pay for essential city employees working in the pandemic, but officials said Tuesday the city won't be able to use the federal dollars on bonuses. Instead, the payments will come from the General Fund.

Valerie Ahr, deputy controller, said the city does not have the documentation needed to use the COVID-19 relief funding for the extra pay. The Indiana State Board of Accounts, the agency that will audit Hoosier municipalities, has stated the bonuses cannot be set amounts and must be based on each employee's total hours worked, which does not include working from home.

“We had noted that other communities, in the early days of ARPA, did pay out bonuses to their employees,” Ahr said, “and because of the state board regulations, they're going to have to go back and repay those ARPA funds because they're not going to meet the criteria.”

The General Fund's balance at the end of 2021 was more than $40 million, so it can handle the $2.2 million request, Ahr said.

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, has championed pandemic-related premium pay since 2020. She thanked the administration for finding a way to provide all of the city's “well-deserving employees” with the bonuses, even if it has to come out of the General Fund.

“And that's all employees,” she emphasized. “That was critical that all employees would be able to take full benefit of this bonus pay.”

Tim Berry of Crowe LLC clarified that the city will not be able to reimburse the General Fund for the bonuses with the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, shared frustration that the federal money could only be used for employees who didn't work remotely.

“I was extremely impressed that the city kept running,” Didier said of the last two years.

Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, said he could not support the request because it included elected officials. He made an amendment to exclude City Council members, City Clerk Lana Keesling and Mayor Tom Henry. It passed with a 6-2 vote with opposition from Chambers and Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large.

The bonuses excluding elected officials passed with a 7-1 vote. Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, was absent.

Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said he opposed the bonuses because he didn't support the funding coming from taxpayers.

“Everybody went through a lot of stuff,” he said, “and I just didn't feel like our taxpayers should have to pay an additional amount for people who did not lose their jobs, who had good-paying jobs and good benefits when a lot of other people were wondering how in the world they were going to pay their bills.”

American Rescue Plan Act funds have to be allocated, or have planned uses, by the end of 2024, and the money has to be used by the end of 2026. City officials will present the council members with spending plans at the March 29 meeting.

