CARROLL ROAD

Closed between Ray and Valentine roads 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

MAPLES ROAD

Closed 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 9 between Minnich and Hartzell roads.

BASS ROAD

Closed between Clifty Parkway and Thomas Road through Sept. 16

KROEMER ROAD

Closed between Washington Center Road and U.S. 30 through March 25.