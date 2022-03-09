Development eligible for tax break

A mixed-use development anchored by a winery/event center in Perry Township got the OK on Tuesday to seek a tax benefit from Allen County.

The Allen County Redevelopment Commission approved having its staff draw up an amendment to the existing Diebold Corner Economic Development Area's allocation area to add the Providence Place development.

The amendment would allow the developer to be repaid some of the cost of adding infrastructure to the land from the increase in taxes generated by development on it, said Elissa McGauley, the county's director of redevelopment.

Typically, such measures are given to industrial and manufacturing projects or those involving health care or commercial/retail use. Mixed-use projects, such as this, require multifamily housing; single-family and duplex residential development are not eligible.

Tom Niezer, a Fort Wayne attorney representing the developer, GJHL Properties of Fort Wayne, said mixed use with multifamily residential is what the Providence Place project now offers.

“We believe it qualifies, neatly qualifies, as per your ... program,” he told the redevelopment commission. At some point, he said, single-family housing may be added to the mix.

Providence Place contains about 85 acres at the southeast corner of Diebold and Dupont roads. Besides Forged Union, the winery/event center at the southeast corner, the property is planned to include multifamily apartments on the southern edge and 10 properties with commercial/retail space on the first floor and living space above.

The property has been rezoned to neighborhood center to allow all the uses, but those uses were not spelled out during rezonings.

The reimbursed tax money will be used to build an access road from Diebold Road to the winery/event center, which is now starting construction, Niezer said. When finished, the road will become a public street.

The land requires significant infrastructure work, as it lacks public water and sewer and may require drainage work, Niezer said. About 60 acres are considered developable because of floodplain and drainage issues, he said.

For a mixed-use project, a developer can be reimbursed up to 60% of the cost of infrastructure from the increased taxes, McGauley said.

The amount of those reimbursements is unknown at this point, she said. The project so far represents about $6.5 million in investment, McGauley said. It's unclear what the total is.

The vote to allow amending the Diebold Corner allocation area to include Providence Place was 6-0. The amendment must have a public hearing and be approved by other county authorities before going into effect.

