House, Senate OK innovation districts

INDIANAPOLIS – State economic development officials could create new innovation districts around the state to attract major capital investments under a bill approved unanimously by the Senate and 70-22 by the House on Tuesday.

New taxes in the district would be captured to reinvest in that area – similar to tax-increment financing districts created by local officials.

That provision is one of several sought by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. for more flexibility to entice businesses to Indiana.

The newly proposed districts could not overlap existing tax financing districts, residential housing or other special districts, such as those for community revitalization enhancement and professional sports development. That largely leaves farmland, industrial and unincorporated areas to set up the five innovation districts statewide.

Local units keep existing property tax revenue from the area's base assessed value and 12% of any new growth in property tax revenue. The other 88% of new property tax revenue and all growth in state sales and income taxes goes to the innovation district fund.

Another part of the bill consolidates tax credits that the IEDC can give to businesses moving to Indiana or expanding in the state. Up until now, each individual tax credit had a cap. Now the entire cap will be $300 million. The agency can also use $300 million in cash to lure a project, and would include a new film and media industry tax credit.

Lottery language

The House and Senate were finalizing language late Tuesday night about the Hoosier Lottery's proposed online expansion, but no votes were taken by deadline.

Word filtered out last month that the lottery was nearing a contract amendment with the lottery's third-party vendor to expand the so-called iLottery.

But lawmakers want to have their say on the proposal and were crafting language barring the lottery from moving forward until the General Assembly approves it.

Online lotteries in other states range from offering online ticket sales to hosting betting on electronic casino games.

Retailer outlets that sell tickets have also pushed back with concerns of moving sales online.

Vaping tax

A bill that would lower Indiana's new tax on electronic cigarettes before it even takes effect was awaiting votes late Tuesday night.

Senate Bill 382 would cut the 25% tax charged to wholesalers for closed-system cartridges, such as Juul devices, to 15%.

The Legislature approved the higher rate last year for Indiana's first tax on vaping devices to start July 2022.

Health groups and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce urged the legislature to keep the 25% rate to discourage young people from starting to use vaping devices.

But Republican supporters said the lower tax rate was needed so that Indiana's e-cigarette tax was closer to the rates in neighboring states.

