Patrons give diverse responses to libraries' futures

One respondent said the branch "needs a new building." Another called the same building "an architectural gem" and pleaded, "Do not close this branch!"

Both people were talking about the same place – the Shawnee branch of the Allen County Public Library in southeast Fort Wayne.

The two responses were typical of the diversity of comments the public gave library officials seeking input on a master plan to refresh and, in some cases, replace library buildings system-wide.

Library board members held a special session Wednesday to present a summary of the more than 1,300 responses gathered through surveys, meetings and five library open houses since early January when the library released the plan developed by consultants from Bostwick Design Partnership of Cleveland.

The plan calls for selling some branches, renovating others and building new branches at a tentative cost of between $95 and $115 million under two proposed options.

Susan Baier, library director, wasn't distressed by the responses. "I feel that the comments we're seeing reflect the diversity of views about our branches and how people use our library locations," she said.

The meeting did not address opinions about the two options, but instead focused on comments on the individual branches and the main library downtown.

However, the responses had several themes, she said. People wanted the library to respond to growth in the Huntertown area and northwest Allen County but also provide "equitable service" for people in the southeast.

"Don't take anything away from the south side. Figure out how to expand there and elsewhere," wrote one respondent. "Sure there is booming growth out north and west but the south side is where the need is highest."

The Shawnee branch, with unique mid-century modern architecture but also accessibility issues and a leaking building envelope, proved a focus point for many comments.

The consultants report recommends closing the branch and combining it with either the Hessen-Cassel branch in a new building or expanding Hessen-Cassel and Waynedale to serve Shawnee's users.

Survey responses showed the alternatives would disrupt use by students from nearby schools, including Bishop Luers High School, who walk to the existing branch.

Respondents also wanted accessibility and ease of use, especially for seniors and families with children, with emphasis on better parking at several branches and more specialized and separate spaces for youngsters.

"I can't tell you how hard it is as a mom with little kids to get into the library sometimes," one respondent wrote, asking for updating branches with drive-through drop-off and pick-up areas.

"Reconfiguration of the children's space and teens' area would be extremely beneficial," one respondent wrote of the New Haven branch.

"Scattered reading nooks would allow children to engage in reading inside the library and transform the space into a 'stay in' experience and not just (a place to) 'check out' books."

rsalter@jg.net