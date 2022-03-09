Permitless carry clears legislature

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers would no longer have to get a license to pack heat in public under a bill approved Tuesday by the House and Senate on the last night of the legislative session.

The permitless carry bill now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb, whose state police superintendent has said it will make being a police officer more dangerous.

“Rest assured, if you vote for this bill, you are making the streets of Indiana less safe,” said Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne.

The House vote was 68-30 and the Senate vote was 30-20.

“Law-abiding citizens should be allowed to carry firearms for self-defense without first having to obtain government permission,” said Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford.

The Senate had a passionate two-hour debate on the measure, and Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter stood in the back of the chamber the entire time.

GOP Sen. Liz Brown of Fort Wayne said the bill isn't about constitutional rights.

“It's not even about guns anymore – it's a false premise trying to determine who is a conservative or not,” she said. “I'm going to vote no. I'm going to back the blue.”

Indiana law currently requires Hoosiers to get a license to carry a handgun in public. That license includes a background check to ensure that the person is allowed to carry. Some disqualifications include having a felony conviction or domestic violence conviction, having a commitment for mental illness or being dishonorably discharged.

Indiana State Police reject thousands of applications every year from ineligible people.

Twenty-one states already have similar laws, with several others taking action in recent weeks.

Police statewide strongly opposed the bill – including Carter telling Republicans that if they pass the bill, they don't back the blue.

Their specific concern is that without a licensing database, police will no longer have an accurate and quick way to find out whether a person they have stopped or are investigating is allowed to legally carry a handgun.

Sen. Jack Sandlin, R-Indianapolis, supported the bill, saying that in 36 years as a police officer, he doesn't recall ever having an incident with a lawful gun possessor.

There was drama earlier the evening when the Senate Rules Committee was voting on the final compromise. It is a procedural step before a full vote.

Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, voted no. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray then took Glick out of the room, pausing the roll call. When she returned, she changed her vote. Bray said he had explained that her vote should be based on whether the conference committee report followed rules, not on policy concerns.

Glick ultimately voted against the legislation. The four other northeast Indiana senators supported the bill. In the House, all northeast Indiana lawmakers supported it except for GiaQuinta.

The bill also increases the penalty for gun theft to a Level 5 felony. And it removes an enhancement for a person under 23 with a juvenile delinquency adjudication.

Holcomb has expressed concerns about the bill but wouldn't say whether he would veto or sign it. He can also let it become law without his signature – a move rarely used by governors.

