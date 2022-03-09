Republicans reach deal on cutting taxes

INDIANAPOLIS – Republicans reached an agreement Tuesday on a $1.1 billion package slashing individual income and utility taxes – but it doesn't include reducing the business personal property tax.

But as of press time, votes still had not been taken in the House and Senate.

Senate Republicans held the line on the business tax, and House Speaker Todd Huston said he will have to do a better job making the case for the cut next year. But he still hailed the relief in House Bill 1002.

“We would jump up and down for excitement when you put hundreds of millions of dollars back in people's pockets, and that's what we're doing every year,” he said. “I think people will feel it in these times with all the inflationary prices.”

The package includes:

• Up to $2.5 billion in pension relief, which was a Senate priority.

• Reducing the individual income tax from 3.23% to 2.9% over a seven-year period. It saves taxpayers $900 million when fully implemented.

• Eliminating the utility receipts tax that consumers pay on utility bills effective in July. It costs state coffers about $220 million annually.

The first income tax reduction would be in January 2023. After that, the law has a trigger that would pause any further drops if state revenue growth isn't at least 2%.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's initial legislative agenda included a change to the business personal property tax for new equipment purchases. The tax provides funding for local units of government, but Holcomb's proposal would have had a delayed impact because of how long it takes to depreciate equipment.

Just last week, Holcomb jumped on board for other tax cuts that are in the final package.

Democrats pushed on the last day for a short-term – but immediate – suspension of the gas tax and sales tax on gas purchases through July 1. It would cost the state about $300 million.

“We've spent the entire legislative session gloating about our billions in reserve. ... Now, it's time to use that surplus to alleviate the burden of surging gas prices for working Hoosiers,” said Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis. “Working families need tax cuts the most – not the low-wage employers who would benefit from the Republican plan. I'm calling on my Republican colleagues to sign this conference committee report and choose Hoosiers' wallets over corporation profits. If we don't do this, it'll be a missed opportunity to provide tangible relief.”

House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, said GOP lawmakers prefer a more permanent tax cut.

He noted that lawmakers increased the gas tax in 2017 for road funding.

But the gas tax has taken in $200 million more in the last six months than was projected back then.

