Fort Wayne/Allen County

Woodruff visit to PFW postponed

Broadcast pioneer Judy Woodruff's March 24 appearance at Purdue University Fort Wayne has been postponed, according to a news release Wednesday.

She was set to speak on campus thanks to the university's longtime partnership with PBS Fort Wayne and in celebration of the public television station's 45th anniversary. Purdue Fort Wayne and PBS Fort Wayne are looking at moving the visit to fall semester.

Woodruff is best known for her work with NBC, CNN and PBS. She has been a White House correspondent and chief Washington correspondent and has anchored numerous programs. In 2013, she and the late Gwen Ifill became the first two women to co-anchor a national news broadcast, “PBS NewsHour.”

Area

Kosciusko test site to cut hours

Beginning Saturday, Bowen Center will decrease the hours of its COVID-19 testing site in Kosciusko County.

The hours will be reduced to just three days a week: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The change is in response to a sharp decline in visitors to the testing site, the agency said Wednesday.

The free, drive-thru testing site in Warsaw, at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, has seen a steady decline in tests administered since mid-January. If demand increases, the center said will reevaluate and increase hours as warranted.

– Journal Gazette