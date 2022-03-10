Council OKs infrastructure funds

Fort Wayne City Council approved an unusual funding mechanism to reimburse the Electric Works developer for public infrastructure work that is at least 75% completed and wasn't advertised for bids.

Jonathan Leist, the city's deputy director of redevelopment, said Tuesday the economic development agreement City Council approved in November 2020 included that the city would either handle the public infrastructure construction or reimburse RTM Ventures for having the work done. It also stated the city and developer would work together on the timing of construction.

The public infrastructure improvements include the replacement of existing water and sewer lines in the public right of way surrounding Electric Works; a new public stormwater line; and repairs to Broadway and Jones, College, Swinney and Wall streets.

“It is worth noting that the infrastructure in this neighborhood was in very poor condition due to age,” Leist said, “so these public improvements contemplated by the resolution will be of a substantial benefit to neighborhoods in the area.”

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, asked why the city didn't seek bids on the $5.6 million project and why this wasn't discussed before the work started.

“Make it simple for me,” she said. “Maybe I'm missing something.”

Miscommunication is to blame, Leist said, as RTM was supposed to publicly bid the projects.

“In this case, because there was a miscommunication, they were not publicly bid, they were not advertised in the newspaper, but we do have access to the bid tabs, and they were competitively bid,” Leist said, noting that multiple companies submitted bids.

The project will be reimbursed through four annual payments of about $1.4 million from the local income tax-economic development fund. The $5.6 million then will be gradually paid back to the local income tax-economic development fund over 13 years by the development's participation fees to Summit City Entrepreneur and Enterprise District, a nonprofit community redevelopment organization.

The first $1.4 million payment needed to be appropriated by City Council, but the remaining payments will be approved within the redevelopment department's annual budget, said Valerie Ahr, deputy controller.

Before voting, Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, reminded his fellow council members that the public infrastructure improvements will benefit the neighborhoods surrounding Electric Works.

“I get the sense that there is some Electric Works fatigue with some of my colleagues, and I understand that,” he said, “but I think this is actually a pretty brilliant way of doing some financing that is going to benefit a lot of folks in the city.”

Jon Bomberger, the attorney helping with the Electric Works project, said the appropriate steps were taken to correct the situation. The remaining work that is left will have to be bid publicly.

The work that has already been completed was documented in a statement of special circumstances that will explain what happened if the Indiana State Board of Accounts were to audit the city.

The request passed with a preliminary vote of 5-3 in the committee session with opposition from Councilmen Jason Arp, R-4th; Paul Ensley, R-1st; and Russ Jehl, R-2nd. Arp and Ensley have historically been critical of Electric Works receiving public funding. The two councilmen also vote against most tax abatements.

The final vote was taken later in the evening during the council's regular meeting. It passed with a 6-2 vote after Jehl changed his vote from opposition to support.

Jehl changed his mind because he thinks creating loans out of tax increment financing is a good idea and better than giving grants. However, he was initially frustrated that the amount of public investment in Electric Works continues to rise.

