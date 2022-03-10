Range of views heard on library proposals

One respondent said the branch “needs a new building.” Another called the same building “an architectural gem” and pleaded, “Do not close this branch!”

Both people were talking about the same place – the Shawnee branch of the Allen County Public Library in southeast Fort Wayne.

The two responses were typical of the diversity of comments the public gave library officials seeking input on a master plan to refresh and, in some cases, replace library buildings systemwide.

Library board members held a special session Wednesday to present a summary of the more than 1,300 responses gathered through surveys, meetings and five library open houses since early January, when the library released the plan developed by consultants from Bostwick Design Partnership of Cleveland.

The plan calls for selling some branches, renovating others and building new branches at a tentative cost of between $95 million and $115 million under two proposed options.

Susan Baier, library director, wasn't distressed by the responses.

“I feel that the comments we're seeing reflect the diversity of views about our branches and how people use our library locations,” she said.

The meeting did not address opinions about the two options but instead focused on comments on the individual branches and the main library downtown.

However, the responses had several themes, she said. People wanted the library to respond to growth in the Huntertown area and northwest Allen County but also provide “equitable service” for people in the southeast.

“Don't take anything away from the south side. Figure out how to expand there and elsewhere,” wrote one respondent. “Sure there is booming growth out north and west, but the south side is where the need is highest.”

The Shawnee branch, with unique mid-century modern architecture but also accessibility issues and a leaking building envelope, proved a focus point for many comments.

The consultants' report recommends closing the branch and combining it with either the Hessen-Cassel branch in a new building or expanding Hessen-Cassel and Waynedale to serve Shawnee's users.

Survey responses showed the alternatives would disrupt use by students from nearby schools, including Bishop Luers High School, who walk to the existing branch.

Respondents also wanted accessibility and ease of use, especially for seniors and families with children, with emphasis on better parking at several branches and more specialized and separate spaces for youngsters.

“I can't tell you how hard it is as a mom with little kids to get into the library sometimes,” one respondent wrote, asking for updating branches with drive-thru drop-off and pickup areas.

“Reconfiguration of the children's space and teens' area would be extremely beneficial,” one respondent wrote of the New Haven branch.

“Scattered reading nooks would allow children to engage in reading inside the library and transform the space into a 'stay in' experience and not just (a place to) 'check out' books.”

The responses also showed that patrons want more attention paid not only to books but to meeting rooms and technology, as well as convenient locations.

Board member Martin Seifert, chairman of the capital projects committee, said the board will continue discussing the survey results during its regular meeting at 3 p.m. March 24 at the main library.

The board also will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. April 7, during which the board will vote on the proposed size of a bond issue question to be developed for the November general election ballot.

Fifty percent of survey respondents said they would be “very likely” to support such borrowing, while 20% said it would be likely and about 12% said it would be “somewhat likely.”

About 15% said it would be “unlikely” or “somewhat” or “very unlikely.”

Seifert said he is very aware that the board is making “a next-30-years decision.”

“It's a very big decision,” he said.

Information on the facility master plan can be found at www.youracpl.org, and questions and comments are still being accepted there.

rsalter@jg.net