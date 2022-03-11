I-69/Coldwater due for modification

Interstate 69's Coldwater Road interchange will see nearly $10 million of work beginning Monday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced an interchange modification project Thursday. INDOT wants to improve pavement and bridges, provide proper bridge clearance and accommodate nearby Ludwig Road alignment modifications being done by the city of Fort Wayne.

The work is expected to last until November. About 31,000 vehicles travel Coldwater Road near I-69 daily, according to the state.

Construction will include asphalt work on Coldwater Road from Washington Center Road to the new intersection of Oakbrook Parkway and realigning the off-ramp from southbound I-69 to northbound Coldwater Road. Plans also include replacing the bridge that carries northbound Coldwater Road over southbound I-69 to the southbound Coldwater ramp and work on both bridges carrying Coldwater over I-69.

Beginning Monday, crews will be working on the shoulders and median of Coldwater Road between Washington Center and Cook roads. The intersection with Ludwig Road will be right turn only and northbound Coldwater will not have access to westbound Ludwig Road.

In early May, the southbound I-69 ramp at exit 312 at Coldwater Road will be closed. Drivers will have to use the posted detour of I-69, U.S. 27 and Indiana 930 or an alternative route. The closure is expected to last until the end of September, the state said.

In late June, I-69 will have lane restrictions in both directions between Washington Center and Auburn roads because of the bridge construction. The left lanes will be closed and speeds reduced to 55 mph in work zones. These restrictions are expected to last until early September.

