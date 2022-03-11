State chooses new higher-ed chief

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Commission for Higher Education announced its new leader Thursday – an Ivy Tech Community College executive and native Hoosier.

As senior vice president of workforce, careers and adult strategy at Ivy Tech Community College, Chris Lowery has led the college's workforce and career initiatives and organization.

“Alignment between education and workforce is critical to making Indiana a leader in attracting and developing talent,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Chris is uniquely experienced and positioned to continue advancing this vital work. He understands the role higher education must play in the skills and ability necessary for Indiana to compete in the global economy. I'm grateful he's stepped up to take on this most important assignment.”

The hire comes as longtime higher education chief Teresa Lubbers retires. She has served since 2009 and before that was a state senator for 17 years.

The commission conducted a national search led by a six-member search committee, which unanimously recommended Lowery to the full commission for a vote of approval and appointment. Members of the 14-person commission are gubernatorial appointees.

“This was a robust process. I think we found our first choice and our best choice,” Commission Chairman Mike Alley said.

Lowery hopes to transition in mid-April.

“Indiana's colleges and universities provide much of the fuel in terms of education, training and research to support individual growth, investments and innovations of employers,” he said. “By bringing together leaders from our higher education institutions, employers, K-12 partners, nonprofits, philanthropy, government and other stakeholders, we can blur the lines and increase the value proposition of higher education.”

A news release said Lowery will focus on college affordability and ensuring quality higher education is delivered and tied to career relevance as the commission continues its efforts to realize the state's goal of at least 60% of Hoosiers with quality education and training beyond high school.

Along with addressing declining college-going rates, the commission will concentrate on increasing the number of adult learners who earn a degree or credential beyond a high school diploma.

Before coming to Ivy Tech, Lowery led public policy and engagement for Hillenbrand Inc. He also previously was director of the Association of Indiana Counties, an aide to former Indiana Gov. Robert D. Orr and an aide to then-Sen. Dan Quayle.

