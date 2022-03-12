Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette A man baits a hook Friday morning while fishing at Swinney Park near the pedestrian bridge. Previous Next Saturday, March 12, 2022 1:00 am Chilly fishing MIKE MOORE | The Journal Gazette Chilly fishing Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Jury quick to acquit local man of murder I-69/Coldwater due for modification State chooses new higher-ed chief 9 felonies filed against driver in Harlan fatal Former priest won't go to prison Grandson accused of robbery, battery Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education