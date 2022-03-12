Saturday, March 12, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 34
High one year ago 65
Normal 46
Record: 1990 75
Low temperature 26
Low one year ago 44
Normal 28
Record: 1948 1
Maumee stage 8.76 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 35
For March 283
Precipitation
For Friday 0.08 inch
For March 1.11 inches (0.19)
For the year 4.88 inches (-0.64)
Snowfall
For Friday 0.80 inch
For March 0.80 inch (-1.4)
Since July 1 21.7 inches (-8.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:57 a.m.
Sunset 6:44 p.m.
Moonrise 12:53 p.m.
Moonset 5:45 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
