Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 34

High one year ago 65

Normal 46

Record: 1990 75

Low temperature 26

Low one year ago 44

Normal 28

Record: 1948 1

Maumee stage 8.76 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 35

For March 283

Precipitation

For Friday 0.08 inch

For March 1.11 inches (0.19)

For the year 4.88 inches (-0.64)

Snowfall

For Friday 0.80 inch

For March 0.80 inch (-1.4)

Since July 1 21.7 inches (-8.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:57 a.m.

Sunset 6:44 p.m.

Moonrise 12:53 p.m.

Moonset 5:45 a.m. Sunday